ALTON - The Salvation Army locations in Alton and Granite City are facing a significant shortage of food items for their pantries, prompting a community response through a food drive organized by Freer Auto Body at 4512 North Alby Road in Godfrey. The "Have a Heart" food drive has started and will continue until Feb. 15, 2025.

The recent winter storms have slowed typical food donations to The Salvation Army.

Community members are encouraged to drop off food donations at Freer Auto Body. Additionally, those who wish to collect items at their own businesses, churches, or other locations can coordinate with the organizers for pickup.

Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “The need in our area is great. In today’s world, no one should be hungry. We should count our blessings every day, and if you have the ability to give, you should help those in need.”

She urged the public to participate in the campaign, highlighting the importance of community support in addressing local hunger issues.

Freer Auto Body is a catalyst every year in the Community Christmas campaign, which recently capped another year of extraordinary giving during the holidays. The Freer family has also been very involved in The Salvation Army's annual campaigns.

The drive aims to bring together community members in support of those who are struggling with food insecurity.

