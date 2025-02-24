ALTON - In a collaborative effort to combat food insecurity, several local businesses have come together to host the "Have a Heart" Food Drive for the Salvation Army, responding to reports of dwindling supplies. The initiative, which began recently, aims to support community members in need.

After learning about the Salvation Army's critical situation, the Mustache March 4PD organization and the other businssess joined forces to allocate funds and items to aid the food drive. MM4PD provided food items and gift certificates from Schwegels Market to assist in replenishing the Salvation Army's shelves.

Freer Auto Body was also a large contributor to the Have A Heart Campaign. Alton Memorial Hospital's Gift Shop was also a significant contributor.

Margaret Freer of Freer Auto Body thanked all the residents who participated and the other businesses who joined the effort.

The Salvation Army, expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting the importance of community involvement in addressing food shortages. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by local businesses and community members,” she said.

The food drive aligned with the spirit of giving associated with Valentine’s Day, as the organization sought to share love and support with those facing hardship. The community's contributions have been essential in ensuring that families have access to necessary food supplies.

For those looking to contribute, the food drive remains open, and organizers encourage continued support to help maintain resources for local residents in need at the Salvation Army.