SPRINGFIELD – With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are teaming up with local police and sheriff’s departments throughout the state to remind motorists that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If your football festivities will involve drinking alcohol or using marijuana, make a game plan before kickoff to get home safely – and encourage your friends to do the same.

“Super Bowl parties are a chance for friends to gather for football and fun,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “As part of enjoying Super Bowl Sunday responsibly, we urge you to have a game plan in place to avoid a flag on the final play: the drive home. If you’re drinking or using marijuana, know how you’ll get home safely before the night begins. If you choose not to indulge, consider being the designated driver for a friend.”

Follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

• Don’t make an impaired decision. If you are going to drink, use marijuana or other drugs, plan for a sober ride before going out. Options include your community’s sober ride program, a cab, public transportation or your favorite ride-sharing app.

• If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.

• If you know someone is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and arrange to get them home safely.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

“Our troopers will remain persistent in preventing crime and enforcing all laws to help keep the motoring public safe,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We would like to thank all of the law-abiding individuals who celebrate responsibly and make sure their teammates make it home safely. Help us achieve our mission through safe driving and by reporting unsafe driving and criminal activity.”

The Super Bowl enforcement effort runs statewide through Feb. 14 and is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

