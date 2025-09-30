Our Daily Show Interview! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner: A LOT of Fall Events!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has a variety of fall events available for patrons to enjoy.

Executive Director Mary Cordes emphasized that the library’s goal is to share their resources with the community. From their materials to their databases to their programs, they hope to inform and entertain. She noted that the events aim to draw people into the library so they can learn more about the services they offer.

“The whole point is to get people to realize the value of your library in the community,” Cordes said. “Truly, I can’t think of one instance where, if you’ve got something going on, you can’t come to us. You can deal with it right at the library, check something out and take it home, download something to help you with it. I can’t think of a life instance where the library wouldn’t help you.”

For kids, there’s a special story time planned for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at the Alton Square Mall library location. The Alton Fire Department will stop by the library to read a story and talk about fire safety for Fire Safety Month.

Teens can join a new comic book club called Comic Chaos from 4–5 p.m. on the first Monday of every month starting on Oct. 6. The new “Comic Plus” database has a wide variety of graphic novels, manga, anime and comics, and teens will meet every month to talk about that month’s book.

Cordes noted the teens often come together for events and activities, and she loves seeing them engage with the library and each other. She hopes the Comic Chaos group is a lot of fun.

“That’s what the teens said they wanted to do, so they ask and we give,” she explained. “That’s what we love about this teen group. There are no phones. This is face-to-face contact with each other, and they’ve made friends with each other. It’s great.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Adult patrons can enjoy a night of “Broadway Show Tunes with Jared Hennings,” a local singer who will bring favorites from “Brigadoon,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Showboat” and more to the Alton Square Mall location from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The Haunted Hayner: History and Hauntings program follows from 7–9 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025. Patrons ages 18 and up are invited to discuss the history of Hayner Library and the hauntings around Alton at the Genealogy and Local History Library. Cordes warned this event will fill up fast.

The Fall Reading Retreat is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Alton Square Mall library. This open house-style event will include snacks, a craft, and plenty of time to read and connect with other library patrons.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, at Alton Square Mall, Connie Martin will present “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad.” Martin, an Illinois Humanities Road Scholar, will talk through the history and messages hidden in Negro Spirituals to help freedom seekers on their journeys to the north.

On Oct. 22, Anne Williams will present “Poe and Irving: An Evening of Recitations with Anne Williams” at the Genealogy and Local History Library. Williams will recite from memory several works by Edgar Allan Poe and an excerpt from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. This event is limited to patrons ages 13 and older.

If you’re unable to attend the Alton Area Landmarks Association’s Historic Building Tour on Oct. 4, you can watch presentations on all of the featured homes at Hayner Library at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the Genealogy and Local History Library.

The Hayner Cookbook Club will have their fall meeting on Oct. 21 at the Alton Square Mall library. Patrons are encouraged to stop by the library in the weeks leading up to the event to choose a recipe from one of two featured cookbooks. On Oct. 21, these patrons will bring their dishes to the event to share with others.

Hayner will also host a scavenger hunt throughout the month of October, with big prizes available for those who complete the hunt.

Cordes emphasized that all of these events, activities and services are completely free, but registration is encouraged for most of them. You can register by calling 1-800-613-3163.

Visit the official Hayner Public Library District website at HaynerLibrary.org to learn more about Hayner Library’s work, resources and events.

More like this: