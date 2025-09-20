ALTON, IL – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project and The National Great Rivers Museum is thrilled to announce the return of their signature Halloween event, Haunted Night at the NGRM, set to take place on Friday, October 3rd, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Nestled in America’s most haunted small town, Alton, Illinois, this festive fall event promises a night filled with thrills, chills, and family-friendly fun!

The public is invited to visit the National Great Rivers Museum for a wide array of family-friendly yet spooky activities to kick off the Halloween season. Visitors can enjoy child-friendly ‘Sunset Dam Tours’ from 6:00-7:30PM offering families the chance to travel 80 feet to the top of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam above the Mississippi River for the evening sunset. ‘Dam after Dark Tours’ run from 7:30-9:00PM where guests can plan for a spookier experience. “We encourage guests to join us for the Dam after Dark Tours, an intriguing exploration that combines Navigation with a touch of Halloween excitement” said Natural Resources Specialist and Museum Director, Allison Kennington. “Participants will navigate the dimly lit path along the top of the dam. Prepare for light pop-out scares, eerie fog, and flashing lights. This is a unique opportunity to experience the dam in a completely new light, all while embracing the season's spooky spirit!”

For thrill-seekers interested in a more ghostly, engineering experience, ‘Haunted Night at the NGRM’ will also feature a ‘Haunted Tunnel Tour’ into the depths of the dam. This 90-minute tour will take a group behind-the-scenes of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam through the gallery tunnels, machinery rooms, and the haunted overlook. While the Sunset and Dam after Dark Tours offered throughout the evening are accessible and open to all, the ‘Haunted Tunnel Tour’ is not ADA accessible and is only available to U.S. citizens due to military regulations. The ‘Haunted Tunnel Tour’ will begin at 5:30 PM and will require advance registration as spots are limited. To register for this one-time opportunity at the event visit the registration link at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-haunted-tunnel-tours-october-3rd-tickets-1708206614969?aff=oddtdtcreator or visit the National Great Rivers Museum Facebook page @GreatRivers.

In addition to haunted tours, guests will find ghostly fun throughout the museum and a variety of educational activities designed for all ages. Highlights of the evening include free animal presentations by TreeHouse Wildlife Center, a free screening of the much-loved, The Nightmare Before Christmas, tarot readings for purchase,campfire area for sharing ghostly tales, trick-or-treat activity stations, a costume contest led by Bobber the Water Safety Dog, owl pellet dissections, and more. Additional activities will be available through partner organizations such as The Audubon Center at Riverlands, The Nature Institute, Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, St. Louis Herpetological Society, and more. To fuel up for all the haunts, Dam-It Joe’s BBQ will also host a pop-up tent providing delicious food and beverage options.

“We are delighted to invite families to experience Haunted Night at the NGRM, a unique opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season” said Park Ranger and Event Coordinator, Corrinne O’Brien. “This event is all about creating memorable experiences, from our haunted tours to the costume contest. It’s the perfect way to kick off October at the museum where everyone can enjoy the spirit of the holiday!”

The National Great Rivers Museum is located at 1 Locks and Dam Way, Alton, IL 62002

For additional information please contact Corrinne O’Brien, Park Ranger & Event Coordinator, at 636-312-5501 or email at Corrinne.A.Obrien@usace.army.mil

