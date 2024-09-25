ALTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project and The National Great Rivers Museum is thrilled to announce its inaugural Halloween event, Haunted Night at the NGRM, set to take place on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m. Nestled in America’s most haunted small town, Alton, Illinois, this festive fall event promises a night filled with thrills, chills, and family-friendly fun!

The public is invited to visit the National Great Rivers Museum for a wide array of family-friendly yet spooky activities to kick off the Halloween season. Visitors can enjoy "Haunted Dam Tours" from sunset to dark, offering guests the chance to travel 80 feet to the top of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam above the Mississippi River at night, a rare opportunity.

“We encourage guests to join us for the Haunted Dam Tours, an intriguing exploration that combines Navigation with a touch of Halloween excitement” said Natural Resources Specialist and Museum Director Allison Kennington. “Participants will navigate the dimly lit path along the top of the dam. Prepare for light pop-out scares, eerie fog, and playful decorations like the giant crane spider. This is a unique opportunity to experience the dam in a completely new light, all while embracing the season's spooky spirit!”

For those interested in a more frightful experience, "Haunted Night at the NGRM" will also feature a "Haunted Tunnel Tour" into the depths of the dam. This 90-minute tour will take a group behind-the-scenes of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam through the gallery tunnels, machinery rooms, and to the cave-themed overlook. While the "Haunted Dam Tours" offered throughout the evening are accessible and open to all, the "Haunted Tunnel Tour" is not ADA accessible and is only available to U.S. citizens due to military regulations. The "Haunted Tunnel Tour" will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will require advance registration as spots are limited. To register for this one-time opportunity at the event visit the registration link at https://rebrand.ly/aoo3bjx or visit the National Great Rivers Museum Facebook page @GreatRivers.



In addition to haunted tours, guests will find ghostly fun throughout the museum and a variety of educational activities designed for all ages. Highlights of the evening include free animal presentations by TreeHouse Wildlife Center, a free screening of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, campfire area for sharing ghostly tales, trick-or-treat activity stations, a costume contest led by Bobber the Water Safety Dog, owl pellet dissections, and more. Additional activities will be available through partner organizations such as The Audubon Center at Riverlands, The Nature Institute, Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, St. Louis Herpetological Society, Lewis and Clark Community College, and more. Alton Hauntings Tours, the award-winning tour group offering the real story behind the history & hauntings of Alton, will also be in attendance featuring a raffle for four tickets to the Troy Taylor Oddities Museum. To fuel up for all the haunts, Dam-It Joe’s BBQ will also host a pop-up tent providing delicious food and beverage options.



“We are delighted to invite families to experience our first Haunted Night at the NGRM, a unique opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season” said Park Ranger and Event Coordinator Corrinne O’Brien. “This event is all about creating memorable experiences, from our haunted tours to the costume contest. It’s the perfect way to kick off October at the museum where everyone can enjoy the spirit of the holiday!”



The National Great Rivers Museum is located at 1 Locks and Dam Way, Alton, IL 62002.



For additional information please contact Corrinne O’Brien, Park Ranger & Event Coordinator, at 636-312-5501 or email at Corrinne.A.Obrien@usace.army.mil.

About the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

USACE is the lead federal flood control agency, the largest provider of water recreation in the country, and in recent decades has become a leading environmental and preservation agency. Its mission is to deliver vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with partners, to secure the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risk. The Rivers Project, commanded by the USACE St. Louis District, manages approximately 50 thousand acres of land and 100 thousand acres of water along 300 miles of the Mississippi River and 80 of the lower Illinois River. This includes the last four locks and dams on the Mississippi River, the National Great Rivers Museum, the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, a service base, and several motor vessels.

