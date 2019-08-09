EDWARDSVILLE – Carson Haskins, an Indiana University player from St. Louis, lost to second-seeded Kevin King in the second round of the singles, while the three top-seeded doubles teams lost in the quarterfinals on a busy day four of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures presented by The EGHM Foundation tennis tournament on Thursday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Haskins lost his Round of 16 match to King 6-2. 6-2 to go through to Friday’s quarterfinals, while only one other seeded player, number six Petros Chrysochos of Cyprus, advanced in a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 (7-4 and 7-5 in the tiebreakers) win over Nicolas Moreno de Alboran.

The top three doubles teams all lost their quarterfinals matches, most notably Sekou Bangoura and Anderson Reed, who were eliminated by George Goldhoff and Alfredo Perez 6-3, 6-4.

Overall, it was a great day of tennis, with very entertaining matches and more good crowds coming out to watch the matches on a very warm and sunshiny day, with temps hovering near 90.

“Yeah, it was another great day of tennis,” said Futures media coordinator Kirk Schlueter. “We played the Round of 16 singles, and our quarterfinals in doubles, and tennis was amazing caliber all day long. Some amazing fight by all the players. It was such a blast to be a part of it, and great to see the community to be a part of it all.”

Schlueter felt that there were many entertaining matches that kept things interesting and provided excitement for the fans in attendance.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

