ALTON — The Haskell House in Alton is set to host a series of festive events this December, offering community members a chance to celebrate the holiday season.

Margaret Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Haskell House, said from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, the playhouse will welcome Santa Claus for a special appearance. Attendees can have their pictures taken with Santa for a fee of $2. In addition, the Haskell House will feature a variety of items for sale, including bracelets, jewelry, and ribbons.

The following week, on Friday, Dec. 13, the playhouse will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for visitors to view its Christmas decorations and a unique collection of 40s and 50s "bobbleheads or nodders."

"These vintage Christmas-themed candy containers, reminiscent of 19th-century German designs, have been loaned to the playhouse by Pam and Gary Voyles of Country Meadows Antiques, located at 401 E. Broadway in Alton," Hopkins said.

Hopkins expressed gratitude for the Voyles' contribution, highlighting their creativity in enhancing the holiday display. "We so appreciate their generous help," she said.

Community members are encouraged to take a break from holiday shopping and visit the historic Lucy Haskell Playhouse to enjoy these special events and displays throughout December.

