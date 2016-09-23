Name: Harvey Wayne Van Hoesen

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Crysta and Jonathan Van Hoesen of Alton 

Birth weight: 5 lbs 0 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 7:03 PM

Date: September 16, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Seth & Tammy Robinson, Alton; William & Janette Van Hoesen of Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Roger & Pat Cluster, Edwardsville; Bruce & Lucretia Robinson, Alton; Wayne Berry Sr, Paris, IL

 

More like this:

Oct 3, 2024 - Monthly Block Party for Good Provides Free Groceries, Hot Meals and Health Screenings

Nov 9, 2024 - Hayner Public Library District to Host “The Semples of Alton” Lecture by George Provenzano, PhD

Oct 4, 2024 - Flea, Legendary Bassist from Alton Dies

Oct 23, 2024 - Day 2 Testimony Ends In Roger Dale Sutton Jr. Murder Trial

Aug 22, 2024 - Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course Reopens After Sinkhole Closure

 