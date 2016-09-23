Harvey Wayne Van Hoesen
September 23, 2016 11:04 AM
Name: Harvey Wayne Van Hoesen
Parents: Crysta and Jonathan Van Hoesen of Alton
Birth weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Time : 7:03 PM
Date: September 16, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Seth & Tammy Robinson, Alton; William & Janette Van Hoesen of Bethalto
Great Grandparents: Roger & Pat Cluster, Edwardsville; Bruce & Lucretia Robinson, Alton; Wayne Berry Sr, Paris, IL
