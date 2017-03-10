COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Julian Harvey placed fifth and earned All-American honors Friday at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in the long jump with a mark of 25 feet, 7.5 inches (7.81m).

Harvey has one more event at the meet. He will compete in Saturday's high jump event at 3:30 p.m.

"He has worked incredibly hard the past four years to be able to make this happen," said SIUE jumps coach Joey Pacione. "He stayed engaged the whole competition and competed well. It wasn't the result we came in hoping for, but he should still hold his head high."

Harvey took fifth with his fifth jump of the competition. KeAndres Bates, of Florida, was the winner at 26-4.5.

Men's Long Jump

1 KeAndre BATES JR Florida 8.04m (26-4½ ) 1 (1)

2 Will WILLIAMS JR Texas A&M 7.89m (25-10¾ ) 1 (2)

3 Steffin MCCARTER SO Texas 7.83m (25-8¼ ) 1 (4)

4 Andreas TRAJKOVSKI SR Arkansas 7.83m (25-8¼ ) 1 (6)

5 Julian HARVEY SR SIUE 7.81m (25-7½ ) 1 (5)

Article continues after sponsor message

6 Terrell MCCLAIN JR Akron 7.81m (25-7½ ) 1 (3)

7 Damarcus SIMPSON JR Oregon 7.76m (25-5½ ) 1 (7)

8 Travonn WHITE JR Arkansas 7.74m (25-4¾ ) 1 (8)

9 Chris MCBRIDE SO Clemson 7.63m (25-½ ) 1 (9)

10 Jacob FINCHAM-DUKES SO Oklahoma State 7.59m (24-11 ) 1 (10)

11 Grant HOLLOWAY FR Florida 7.57m (24-10 ) 1 (11)

12 Austin HAZEL SR UCLA 7.55m (24-9¼ ) 1 (12)

13 Ventavius SEARS SR Western Kentucky 7.55m (24-9¼ ) 1 (13)

14 Charles BROWN SO Texas Tech 7.48m (24-6½ ) 1 (14)

15 O'Shea WILSON SO Iowa 7.33m (24-¾ ) 1 (15)

Hunter VEITH JR Wichita State FOUL 1