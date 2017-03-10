 

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Julian Harvey placed fifth and earned All-American honors Friday at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in the long jump with a mark of 25 feet, 7.5 inches (7.81m).

Harvey has one more event at the meet. He will compete in Saturday's high jump event at 3:30 p.m.

"He has worked incredibly hard the past four years to be able to make this happen," said SIUE jumps coach Joey Pacione. "He stayed engaged the whole competition and competed well. It wasn't the result we came in hoping for, but he should still hold his head high."

Harvey took fifth with his fifth jump of the competition. KeAndres Bates, of Florida, was the winner at 26-4.5.

Men's Long Jump

1                     KeAndre BATES                        JR   Florida                                   8.04m (26-4½ )                    1 (1)               

2                     Will WILLIAMS                         JR   Texas A&M                          7.89m (25-10¾ )                 1 (2)               

3                     Steffin MCCARTER                  SO   Texas                                     7.83m (25-8¼ )                    1 (4)               

4                     Andreas TRAJKOVSKI             SR   Arkansas                               7.83m (25-8¼ )                    1 (6)               

5                     Julian HARVEY                          SR   SIUE                                 7.81m (25-7½ )                    1 (5)               

6                     Terrell MCCLAIN                     JR   Akron                                     7.81m (25-7½ )                    1 (3)               

7                     Damarcus SIMPSON               JR   Oregon                                  7.76m (25-5½ )                    1 (7)               

8                     Travonn WHITE                       JR   Arkansas                               7.74m (25-4¾ )                   1 (8)               

9                     Chris MCBRIDE                        SO   Clemson                                7.63m (25-½ )                      1 (9)               

10                   Jacob FINCHAM-DUKES         SO   Oklahoma State                  7.59m (24-11 )                    1 (10)             

11                   Grant HOLLOWAY                   FR   Florida                                   7.57m (24-10 )                    1 (11)             

12                   Austin HAZEL                            SR   UCLA                                      7.55m (24-9¼ )                    1 (12)             

13                   Ventavius SEARS                      SR   Western Kentucky              7.55m (24-9¼ )                    1 (13)             

14                   Charles BROWN                       SO   Texas Tech                           7.48m (24-6½ )                    1 (14)             

15                   O'Shea WILSON                       SO   Iowa                                       7.33m (24-¾ )                      1 (15)             

                        Hunter VEITH                           JR   Wichita State                      FOUL                                      1                  

 
 
 

