EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE jumper Julian Harvey added another award to his collection Monday after being named the Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Harvey is a graduate of Edwardsville High School.

Harvey, a senior, won three events at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. His mark of 26 feet, 9.75 inches in the long jump is ranked first among Division I athletes and was the best jump in the world indoors this year.

He also won the triple jump (51-0.25) and high jump (7-3) at the OVC Championships. Along with a No. 1 national ranking in the long jump, he is 10th nationally in the high jump and 44th in the triple jump.

Harvey next competes this Friday at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in the long jump at 5:30 p.m. His second event, the high jump, takes place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field will be held March 10-11 at Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas.

