Harvest Fall Salad Recipe Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Ingredients For the Salad 7 oz USDA Certified Organic Mixed Greens (rinsed)

1 USDA Certified Organic Pear (thinly sliced)

1 USDA Certified Organic Liberty Apple (thinly sliced)

1/3 cup dried cranberries

4 cooked bacon slices chopped

1/3 cup feta cheese Ingredients For the Dressing 1 cup USDA Certified Organic Apple Cider

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tbsp minced shallots

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp salt and pepper, to taste Instructions For the Salad Combine all salad ingredients into a large bowl and toss together. For the Vinaigrette Add apple cider, apple cider vinegar and shallots to a small pan over high heat.

Bring the liquids to a boil and cook for about 7 or 8 minutes or until it has reduced to about 1/2 cup then remove from heat.

Allow cider liquid to cool slightly then add to a bowl.

Whisk in remaining ingredients until it is completely smooth and well mixed.

Pour over salad and toss together and serve. About Theodora Farms Theodora Farms is a USDA Certified Organic vegetable farm with an onsite grocery store in Godfrey, IL. The onsite FarmStore is open to the public for all your grocery needs, stocked with fresh produce and other local food with hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can expect to find groceries such as seasonal produce, eggs, pasture raised chicken, pork and beef, seafood, cheeses, milk, yogurt, sauces, fruit butters and jams, hummus, rice, pasta, coffee, teas, tinctures, salsas, chips, pretzels, popcorn, ice cream, kombucha, body care, nontoxic cleaning supplies, and vegan-friendly items. Article continues after sponsor message The Theodora Farms team includes Jeff, the farm production manager, Adelynn, the field preparation coordinator, and Claire, the greenhouse coordinator. Theodora Farms is located at 4835 N. Alby Rd. in Godfrey, IL. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending