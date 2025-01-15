This weekend offers a delightful array of events that cater to diverse interests, from live music performances to engaging workshops and community gatherings, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all events, visit RiverBender.com.

Featured

Harvest Drive at Alton VFW Post 1308 invites you to enjoy a night of great food, drinks, and live music at the Alton VFW Post 1308. Bring your friends and come out for a fun evening filled with your favorite tunes and good vibes!

Plotting a Future for Historic River Towns with Dean Klinkenberg—Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 1 is a captivating lecture hosted by the Genealogy & Local History Library in partnership with the Alton Area Landmarks Association. This presentation aims to explore the rich history of river towns, their struggles, and successful revitalization efforts. Dean Klinkenberg, an expert in the Mississippi River Valley, will share insights on how communities can breathe new life into their towns, drawing from his extensive research and experience.

Family Crime Stoppers is calling all families to put their detective skills to work! Join your teen in this engaging event where you will work together to solve a crime. It's an exciting opportunity for families to bond and engage in a fun, interactive experience. All participants must be over the age of twelve to join in on the detective work!

Events on Jan. 17, 2025

Join the exciting Performance Workshop at Ted’s Motorcycle World on January 17, 2025, where you can learn expert tips and techniques to elevate your riding skills.

Experience the joy of ice skating at the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock, open from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, with special hours on January 17, 2025.

Kick off your weekend with live music from Strangers LIVE at Big Daddy's Edwardsville on January 17, 2025, and enjoy great food and drinks!

Don't miss the smooth sounds of Ben Peters LIVE at 1818 Chophouse on January 17, 2025, for a delightful evening of food and music.

Be a part of Trinity's Way Open Mic Nite at Maeva’s Coffee on January 17, 2025, and showcase your talent in a supportive environment.

Relax and enjoy a night of music with Scruffy Looking Nerf Herder LIVE at Neighborhood Social Club on January 17, 2025, perfect for a cozy night out with friends.

Bring the family to Joe Metzka Live at Eckert's Cider Shed on January 17, 2025, for a free concert filled with great music and delicious food.

Celebrate the release of H7's second album at the H7 Album Release Show at Club 110 on January 17, 2025, with live performances that you won't want to miss!

Get ready for an exhilarating performance by The Whiskey Revival at Hurricanes Bar & Grill on January 17, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM!

Enjoy a night of live music with Spillie Nelson LIVE at Bakers & Hale on January 17, 2025, for a perfect Friday night out.

Step back in time at Benbow City Shuffle LIVE at The Speakeasy on January 17, 2025, for an evening of Prohibition-era vibes and great music.

Join Up All Night STL at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on January 17, 2025, for a lively night filled with great tunes and an unbeatable atmosphere.

Experience a fun Friday night with Little Known Fact Live at Geo's Wings & More on January 17, 2025, featuring delicious food and unique song choices.

Enjoy a night of country music with Borderline LIVE at Post 2859 at Wood River VFW on January 17, 2025, offering a memorable free event for all country music lovers.

Get ready for an exciting night with Fleetwood Family LIVE at Doit's Village Inn on January 17, 2025, for great vibes and unforgettable tunes.

Kick off your weekend with the Shotgun Creek Band Live at Danny’s Irish Pub on January 17, 2025, enjoying toe-tapping country tunes in a fun atmosphere.

Bloodshot Red is back for a night of music and fun at Schmitty’s on January 17, 2025, promising great tunes and a lively atmosphere!

Don't miss the debut of Bad Influence Band Live at Copper Fire on January 17, 2025, for a thrilling night of music and good vibes.

Enjoy a smooth evening of jazz at Live Jazz at the Cigar Inn Jazz Club featuring the Guy Cantonwine Trio on January 17, 2025, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show starting at 9:00 PM.

Events on Jan. 18, 2025

Join the excitement at the SLSRC Winterfest, the Midwest's largest hamfest, returning to the Gateway Center in Collinsville on January 18, 2025, where you can explore a vast flea market, informative forums, and even win door prizes!

Warm up your Saturdays with a visit to the Coffee & Cocoa Pop-Up Bar at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City from 9 AM to Noon, offering delicious hot beverages to keep you cozy until March 15, 2025.

Bring your little ones to the Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers event at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, where stories, songs, and slightly messier playtime await every third Saturday of the month!

Experience the chill of winter at the Goshen Farmers Market: Winter Market Season in Edwardsville on January 18, 2025, featuring fresh seasonal offerings from local producers, running from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Nature enthusiasts will love Eagle Saturdays at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, where you can meet live eagles, take guided bird walks, and participate in hands-on crafts every Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM through January.

Explore your creativity at the All Wound Up event at the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, featuring beginner knitting classes on January 18, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Don't miss the inaugural Books & Brews Market at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, where local authors and booksellers will gather on January 18, 2025, for a cozy day filled with books and brews!

Get ready to glide at the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, open every weekend until February 23, 2025, with a beautiful view alongside the Mississippi River.

Join in the fun at the Nintendo Switch event every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, perfect for teens in grades 7-12 looking to play!

Enjoy an afternoon of music with the Double Wide Duo LIVE at Fast Eddie's in Alton on January 18, 2025, where you can soak in great tunes at one of the city's most iconic venues.

Head over to Grafton Winery on January 18, 2025, for the live music event titled "Rewind," where you can enjoy a relaxing evening with good company and great sounds.

Be part of the grand opening celebration at Crane's Clubhouse & Foosball Tournament in Alton, featuring exciting tournaments, food, and fun for everyone on January 18, 2025!

Catch the action at the Evening of Live Wrestling at Edwardsville American Legion, where the Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance will showcase thrilling matches starting at 6:00 PM on January 18, 2025.

Test your poker skills at Smoke'n Aces Poker League Tournaments at Eagles Granite City every Saturday this January, where you can play for free and win cash prizes!

Enjoy a lively performance by Number4Combo at N4C LIVE at Post 1308 in Alton, kicking off the year with great food, drinks, and music perfect for dancing on January 18, 2025.

Experience the enchanting sounds of the Cavatina Duo - Guitar & Flute at Salem United Methodist Church in St. Louis on January 18, 2025, featuring a captivating program of classical and contemporary music.

Join the thrilling overnight adventure at the Alton YWCA Overnight Investigation, where you can explore the haunted building and uncover its secrets on January 18, 2025, for just $60 per person!

Events on Jan. 19, 2025

The community is invited to join the Pancake Breakfast at VFW Post 1308 in Alton on January 19, 2025, where you can enjoy a delicious selection of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice, all for just $10 per plate, while supporting VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1.

On the same day, head over to the Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at Edwardsville Moose Lodge, featuring a scrumptious fried chicken meal with mashed potatoes and a vegetable side, live music by Tyler Mackey, and a bake sale, raffle, and silent auction to support Rae's Cafe.

If you're in the mood for some fun on ice, visit the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, where you can skate from 12 PM to 10 PM on January 19, 2025, with admission rates starting at just $10.50 for an all-day skate pass!

Also happening that day is a performance by Scott & Karl at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, providing a perfect backdrop for a relaxing evening with good music.

Lastly, don't miss Sunday Funday at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, where you can enjoy live music from The Lone Lester on the heated patio along with special wing deals and happy hour from 1 PM to 4 PM, making it a cozy afternoon with friends.

