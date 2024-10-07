Our Daily Show Interview! Ray Hartmann: Reaction to I64 Demonstration

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — A masked group of neo-Nazis displayed swastika flags and banners promoting white nationalism on Saturday, October 5, 2024, near the Mason Road Overpass along Interstate 64 in west St. Louis County. The demonstration, which drew attention from local residents and officials, occurred in the congressional district of Ray Hartmann, a candidate for Congress in Missouri.

Hartmann expressed shock at the presence of the protestors but acknowledged their right to demonstrate in America.

Hartmann's mother fled from the Nazi control as a child at 9 years old, so he described this issue as deeply personal.

"My mom escaped but her parents, my grandparents, and an aunt, were murdered. It hits home to me. This whole subject hits me in a very personal way."

Hartmann said he is not organizing a protest, but he plans to participate in a counter-demonstration apparently at the same location as the neo-Nazi group. Details for the counter-demonstration have not yet been released, he said.

Hartmann emphasized the importance of denouncing extremist ideologies, specifically referencing the Great Replacement Theory, which he described as anti-American and xenophobic.

"We need to stand up and call out this notion of the Great Replacement Theory," he said. "It is 100 percent nonsense."

The congressional candidate urged voters to consider the values of the candidates they support, regardless of party affiliation.

While acknowledging the political implications of the protest, Hartmann emphasized the need for unity.

"When I am elected, my job is to work across the aisle," he said. "We have to come together as Democrats and Republicans and end this era of intense animosity."

He believes that fostering love and understanding is crucial in combating hate.

"We need to start setting an example that we can love each other," he said.

