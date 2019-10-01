ALTON – When you are the subject of a series of remarkably successful books, movies, plays and now theme park attractions, one can be very busy. But Harry Potter is finding time to visit the Riverbender Community Center.

Join Harry Potter and many of his favorite wizards, witches and muggles at the Harry Potter Halloween event Sunday, October 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. Enjoy special snacks, butterbeer, charming crafts, a game of Quidditch and make special memories among several of the series’ favorite characters.

The event is geared towards children ages 4-10 and tickets are $15 for children and parents. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets may be purchased online at https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/events/harry-potter/

Prior to partaking of the special treats and craft-making, children will enjoy a themed skit presented by the Edwardsville High School drama department.

