SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th–Glen Carbon) and State Representative Amy Elik (111th–Alton) are demanding accountability and transparency in state government following the adjournment of the spring legislative session in which Democratic lawmakers routinely ignored constitutional requirements.

Last week, Republican members of the Illinois House and Senate filed a lawsuit in Sangamon County Circuit Court to enforce the Illinois Constitution’s Third Reading Rule—a safeguard intended to ensure thorough review and public input on legislation. The lawsuit cites nearly two dozen instances where bills were rushed through the process without the constitutionally required readings.

“Year after year, our state budget and other controversial pieces of legislation are pushed through without time for review or public input all on the taxpayers’ dime,” said Senator Harriss. “The process in Springfield is broken. The supermajority regularly suspends the rules to fast-track massive bills without proper scrutiny. It’s incredibly frustrating and deeply unfair to the people we represent.”

The Third Reading Rule requires that every bill be read on three separate days in each legislative chamber before final passage. This provision is designed to promote transparency and allow time for lawmakers and the public to review and respond to proposed laws.

“This lawsuit is about restoring integrity to the legislative process,” said Representative Elik. “When constitutional rules are tossed aside, a $55.3 billion budget can be rushed through with little debate, and Illinoisans are left completely in the dark. That’s unacceptable. This isn’t just about one bill—it’s about the repeated abuse of power that undermines public trust and hurts our state’s future.”

The lawsuit specifically targets the passage of Senate Bill 328, which Republicans argue was enacted in violation of constitutional procedures. They warn the legislation opens the door to increased legal abuse and could damage Illinois’ economic climate by discouraging job creators and businesses.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about process,” Harriss and Elik said in a joint statement. “Regardless of party, taxpayers deserve transparency, accountability, and a fair legislative process. We’re taking a stand for the Constitution, for public trust, and for the people of Illinois.”

