

ALTON - When Jason and Kayla Harrison begin a project or a business, they always try to do it with a first-class approach. After some requests, the couple decided to open Cafe 111 in the Giant City Properties Building on Fourth and Alby Streets in Alton - the old Miller’s Mutual Building. Jason says the new project is off to a fantastic start.

Jason said he is working in partnership with Germania for drinks and Lamay’s Catering is handling the food portion of the business. He said so far, people seem to love the various drinks from iced white mocha, iced cold brew, iced sweet and unsweet tea, iced strawberry tea, strawberry banana smoothies, wild berry smoothies, and drip coffee. The bakery items include an everything bagel, blueberry bagel, plain bagel, and cinnamon raisin bagels, along with blueberry, cheesecake, banana nut, and chocolate hazelnut muffins.

Every day, there are different specials advertised on the Cafe 111 Facebook page.

Other specialty items listed on the menu are ham and cheese, turkey and cheese, and chicken and cheese. Cheesecake is also another big seller with plain, raspberry, and salted caramel cheesecake. Chocolate chip cookies and lemon white chocolate chunk cookies have also been a hit, Harrison said.

“We are very excited and thrilled for the opportunity there,” he said. “We are hoping to put surveys out online and other places to see what people’s wants are. Giant City Properties, the owner of the building, saw a need for this to serve tenants and others around the business. It is also a great place for Marquette Catholic students and faculty.”

Sometime in 2022, Jason said they plan to purchase an espresso machine and expand those drink offerings.

or call (618) 433-1388.

The posted hours now are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday.

