EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone has continued to add to his roster for the upcoming season, announcing the addition of transfer Harrison Alexander (Madison, Mississippi) from Mississippi State.

Alexander, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 190-pound guard who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

"Our program is extremely happy to welcome Harrison to our Find A Way Family," Barone said. "He brings a unique combination of size, athleticism, and shooting to our program. His versatility on the defensive end will also fit in perfectly with our brand. He has spent the last two seasons at Mississippi state in the Southeastern Conference, competing day in and day out at a high level in one of the best conferences in the country.

Alexander spent two seasons at Mississippi State. He did not appear in a game in 2023-24. He appeared in 11 games as a redshirt-freshman in 2024-25. He was twice named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

"I am excited to get to SIUE and be a part of their team," Alexander said. "The coaching staff brought me and my family in with open arms and really made me feel wanted. I thank God for putting this opportunity in front of me and the chance to be a part of this program."

Prior to MSU, Alexander scored more than 1,000 career points at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. He averaged 16.1 points per game as a senior. Alexander helped the school to a state championship and a runner-up finish during his time there.

"Harrison is a high-character young man with an extremely positive outlook on his future on and off the court," Barone added. "We are continuing to build on our championship culture with the addition of Harrison."

Alexander is the second addition announced by Barone and his staff, joining Southern Indiana transfer Jack Campion announced Tuesday.

SIUE is coming off the program's first Ohio Valley Conference championship and appearance in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Cougars finished the year at 22-12, marking the most wins in a single season at the Division I level.

