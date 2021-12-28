EDWARDSVILLE 62, CIVIC MEMORIAL 34: Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 24 points as the Tigers took their fifth-place semifinal over CM in the Visitation Christmas Tournament Monday evening.

Elle Evans added 19 points for Edwardsville, while Macy Silvey tacked on 11 points and Emma Garner, Ashlyn Hauk, Blakely Hockett, and Zay Hoover all had two points apiece.

The Eagles were led by Meredith Brueckner's eight points, while Avari Combes had seven points, Olivia Durbin added six points, Kelbie Zupan scored three points and Madaline Brueckner, Olivia Goodman, Hannah Meiser, Maya Tuckson, and Emily Williams all had two points apiece.

Edwardsville plays Rockwood Marquette for fifth place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while CM meets the host Vivettes for seventh place at 3 p.m.



