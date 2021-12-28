Macy Silvey in a previous game. Silvey had 11 points for the Tigers against CM on Monday in holiday tourney play.EDWARDSVILLE 62, CIVIC MEMORIAL 34: Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 24 points as the Tigers took their fifth-place semifinal over CM in the Visitation Christmas Tournament Monday evening.

Elle Evans added 19 points for Edwardsville, while Macy Silvey tacked on 11 points and Emma Garner, Ashlyn Hauk, Blakely Hockett, and Zay Hoover all had two points apiece.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles were led by Meredith Brueckner's eight points, while Avari Combes had seven points, Olivia Durbin added six points, Kelbie Zupan scored three points and Madaline Brueckner, Olivia Goodman, Hannah Meiser, Maya Tuckson, and Emily Williams all had two points apiece.

Edwardsville plays Rockwood Marquette for fifth place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while CM meets the host Vivettes for seventh place at 3 p.m.

More like this:

Shapiro, Story, Anoke and Martin Lead Way: Edwardsville Girls Team Secures Multiple Medals At Indoor Track and Field Championships
3 days ago
Tigers Send Six To State, Kahoks Four, Shells Two, Multiple School Send At Least One As Edwardsville Wins Highland Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
Edwardsville Girls Track Team Gets Indoor Season Off To Great Start, Wins Bloomington Invitational Meet
Mar 16, 2025
Wilkinson Wins 100th Career Match, Tigers Dominate In Winning Class 3A Wrestling Regional, Advances 11 To Sectional
Feb 9, 2025
Sparklight Male Athletes Of Month: Jersey Community Middle School Wrestling Team Celebrates Historic Season
Mar 19, 2025

 