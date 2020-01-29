BELLEVILLE - Sophomore forward Sydney Harris led three Edwardsville players in double figures with 20 points, while Elle Evans scored 14 points and Que Love added 13 as Edwardsville won a Southwestern Conference game over Belleville East 75-39 Tuesday night at the East gym.

Guard Macy Silvey got a starting role at guard, and at the outset, hit a three, had three assists and grabbed a rebound on her way to an eight-point, five rebound performance that helped spark the Tigers to the win.

Edwardsville jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, then made it 39-20 at halftime and extended the lead to 57-34 after three quarters as the Tigers never looked back in going on to the win.

Kylie Burg also had eight points for Edwardsville, with Katelynne Roberts adding on six, Amanda Mills scoring four points and Ariana Bennett hitting for two points.

Laylah Jackson led the Lancers with nine points on the evening.

The Tigers are now 20-1, their 17th consecutive season with 20 wins or more, and host Belleville West Thursday night in another conference game before hosting their Senior Night game Feb. 3 against Lutheran North in their regular season home finale. Both games will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

