BELLEVILLE - Senior forward Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 17 points to move to within 29 points of Emmonnie Henderson's all-time school scoring record as the Tigers scored the game's first 23 points in going on to a 56-14 win over Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday night at the East gym.

The performance extended Harris' single-season scoring record to 561 points after breaking Henderson's record Tuesday night at O'Fallon. She also trails Rachel Pranger for second place on the all-time list by 28 points. Pranger scored 1,805 points during her career at Edwardsville.

The Tigers were dominant from the start, shutting out the Lancers 23-0 in the first quarter, then leading at halftime 35-2, at the end of the third quarter 46-12, and outscored East in the final quarter 10-2.

Harris was one of three Edwardsville players in double figures, with Macy Silvey hitting for 15 points, Elle Evans scored 10 points, Emma Garner hit for five points, Ella Cook, Ashlyn Hauk, and Kaitlyn Morningstar all scored two points each and Molly Peel scored a single point.

The Lancers are now 4-16 and play at crosstown rival Belleville West Tuesday night, then host O'Fallon next Thursday, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are now 20-4 and play at St. Louis Vashon Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., then host Collinsville next Tuesday and are at East St. Louis next Thursday night in conference games that start at 7:30 p.m.

