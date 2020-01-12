FRONTENAC, Mo. - Sophomore forward Sydney Harris scored 16 points to lead the way, while Elle Evans added 12 as the two combined for five threes in the first half as Edwardsville went on to defeat Parkway North 55-27 in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout Saturday afternoon at the St. Joseph's gym in Frontenac, Mo., in suburban St. Louis.

It was the second win in less than 24 hours for the Tigers, who defeated O'Fallon 61-47 on Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Very good three-point shooting in the first half, especially from point guard Que Love, was a big factor in the win over the Panthers.

On Saturday, it was first half three point shooting that helped again, as early threes from Evans and Harris helped Edwardsville build up a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, then used a second quarter 9-0 run to take a 35-15 lead at halftime.

The Vikings, who on Tuesday had defeated Incarnate Word Academy, the team that has given Edwardsville its only loss on the year so far, struggled to find its range from behind the arc. North finished with only seven threes on the night, thanks in part to good Tiger defense that held them in check for much of the game.

Edwardsville then went 14-of-17 from the free throw line in the second half to help clinch the win, taking a 44-22 lead after three and outscoring the Vikings 11-5 in the final quarter to take the win.

Love ended up with eight points in the game, while Macy Silvey scored six points off the bench, and both Kylie Burg and Emerson Weller had three points.

Aliyah Williams led North with eight points, while Madeline Bryan and Ali Jordan each had six points for the Vikings.

The Tigers, now 16-1 and ranked third in the state in Class 4A in last week's Associated Press poll, host a pair of games this week in the Southwestern Conference. Edwardsville plays against Collinsville on Tuesday night, and hosts Alton in the first half of a girls-boys doubleheader next Friday night. Tuesday's game starts at 7:30 p.m., while the game against Alton tips off at 6 p.m.

