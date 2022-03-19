Many Riverbender.com area players were named in both the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Illinois Associated Press Girls All-State Teams, recently released by both organizations.

Member coaches voted on players in the IBCA teams, while media members selected the players for the AP squads.

In the IBCA All-State teams, in Class 1A, Alayna Kraus and Briley Rhodes of Okawville were both named to the first team, while Father McGivney Catholic's Charlize Luehmann was named to the third team. Along with Luehmann, Bree Portz of Marissa-Coulterville was the only other Metro-East player named to the third team, while Octavia Heidelberg of Dupo, Kylie Kinser of Greenfield Northwestern and Emma Meyer of Carlyle were named special mention.

In Class 2A, no Metro-East player was named to the first three teams, with Chloe White of Marquette Catholic being named special mention, along with Kaydece Schroeder of Breese Central and Natalie Peterson of Freeburg.

The Class 3A teams saw Kelbie Zupan of Civic Memorial named to the second team, while teammate Olivia Durban was named to the third team and was joined by Sophia Loden of Mascoutah and Shakara McCline of East St. Louis. Receiving special mention were CM's Aubree Wallace and Waterloo's Norah Gum.

Edwardsville's Syd Harris was named to the Class 4A first team, while teammate Elle Evans was named second team and O'Fallon's Shannon Dowell was selected for the third team. Kiyoko Proctor of Alton and Macy Silvey of Edwardsville were named special mention.

In the AP all-state teams, Kraus was named to the first team in Class 1A, while Flynn and Rhodes were both named honorable mention. No local players were named to the Class 2A teams, while in Class 3A, Gum, Durbin, Loden, Wallace and Zupan were all named honorable mention. Harris was selected to the Class 4A first team, while Dowell, Evans and Silvey were named honorable mention.

