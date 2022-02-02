EDWARDSVILLE - Senior forward Syd Harris led the way with 22 points, while senior guard Macy Silvey scored 19 points as Edwardsville hit a total of nine three-pointers en route to a 68-33 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The win clinched the Tigers'' 13th consecutive Conference championship with effectively one SWC game left in the season, as Edwardsville's scheduled game at East St. Louis on Thursday has already been canceled in anticipation of the heavy snow expected in the St. Louis area Wednesday and Thursday. The game will not be made up and according to IHSA rules, has been declared no contest.

The Tigers stepped up on defense in the second half to help defeat the Kahoks, along with a run that put the game away.

"It was a slow first half, but I really think we picked up our defense in the second half," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe, "and we hit a couple of threes to get us going. An all-around, well-balanced game and we really hit on all cylinders in the second half."

It was also the first home game since Harris became the program's all-time leading scorer. Harris broke Emmonnie Henderson's record with 1,807 points in a win at St. Louis Vashon Saturday afternoon and she was honored and recognized in pregame ceremonies.

"We had a good crowd and we recognized her before the game," Happe said of the pregame honors for Harris. "It's not just a great accomplishment for her, but her teammates as well."

As for the game, Elle Evans came up with 14 points and Ashlyn Hauk hit for seven points to go along with Harris' and Silvey's scoring to help the Tigers go on to their win.

Edwardsville led after one quarter 18-15, but used its end of the half run to take a 35-21 lead, and from there, outscored Collinsville 33-12 in the second half to go on to the win.

Megan Janson led the Kahoks with 11 points, while both Talesha Gilmore and Ricki Merlak had five points apiece, Jordan Gary and Jenna Scheller hit for four points each and Katie Bardwell and Ella Guerrero both scored two points each.

Collinsville is now 14-14 and is scheduled to wind up its regular season at home next week, hosting O'Fallon on Feb. 8 and Alton on Feb. 10, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are now 22-4 and go on the road on Saturday night at Quincy Notre Dame in a 6:30 p.m. tip, then are at St. Louis Lutheran North next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., then wind up the regular season Feb. 10 at home against Belleville West on Senior Night in a 7:30 p.m. tip. Happe is looking ahead to the game at QND.

"We have a big game on Saturday, and it'll be a good test for us," Happe said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

