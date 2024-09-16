PEORIA - Gavin Rodgers of Edwardsville finished ninth in the race, while Landon Harris of Granite City led the Warriors as the Tigers finished fifth in the team standings of the Class 3A boys race in the First To The Finish cross country meet, held Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

The meet is one of the largest of its kind in Illinois, and is run on the same course as the IHSA State Finals, which will be held at Detweiler Park in early November.

The team champions was Downers Grove North, who had 77 points, with Palatine William Fremd second at 133 points, third place went to Plainfield North at 183 points, in fourth place was Winnetka New Trier with 206 points, and the Tigers rounded out the top five with 260 points. Granite also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough for a team score.

Ben Crane pf New Trier was the race winner, with a time of 14:26.60, with Evan Parker of Skokie Niles North second with a time of 14:37.00, two runners from Downers North - Grant Schroder and Philip Cupial - placing third and fourth respectively, with Schroder coming in at: 37.50, and Cupial coming in at 14:42.10. The top five was rounded out by Dylan Maloney of Plainfield South and Quinn Davis of Plainfield North, both coming in at 14:43.20.

Rodgers finished ninth in the race for Edwardsville, having a time of 14:59.20, with Colin Thomas coming in at 15:34.90, Taylor Davis had a time of 15:46.40, Jackson Amick was in at 16:01.80, Jackson Elliott was home at 16:15.80, Noah Lewis had a time of 16:16.30, Parker Weaver came home at 16:28.20, Colin Luitjohan was in at 16:51.00, Max Horton came in 17:12.20, and Jack Paty came in at 17:48.60.

Harris led Granite with a time of 15:26.40, with Josh Martin having a time of 18:15.40, Joel Faraone came in at 18:31.30, and Cleison Miranda came in at 18:3.40.

