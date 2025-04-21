GRANITE CITY - Granite City track and field distance sensation Landon Harris blazed the track for a time of 4:22.91 to capture the 1,600-meter run to delight local fans on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Granite City High.

Area athletes performed exceptionally well as Wentzville, Mo., North Point won the Granite City boys track Invitational meet Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field at the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex in Granite City.

In the 1,600 meters, Christian Knobeloch of the Highland Bulldogs was third at 4:31.08. In the 3,200 meters, Knobeloch won with a time of 10:27.59, with Miller second at 10:33.21, and Collinsville's Chase Cummins fifth at 11:07.19.

The Grizzlies won the meet with 131.5 points, beating out Ft. Zumwalt West of O'Fallon, Mo., who finished second with 125 points, Collinsville was third with 72 points, the host Warriors came in fourth at 66 points, and both Alton and Jacksonville finished in a tie for fifth with 57 points each.

Highland was seventh with 56.5 points, Springfield Southeast was eighth at 55 points, in ninth place was Belleville West with 33 points, Jersey finished 10th with 28 points, and Madison came in 11th with 20 points.

The Redbirds started off on the right foot in the 100 meters, with Jayden Holeman winning with a time of 11.42 seconds, with West's Kameron Austin finishing fourth at 11.55 seconds. In the 200 meters, Chase Turner of Southeast won at 22.88 seconds, with Cameron Judkins of Jersey placing fourth at 23.54 seconds, and in the 400 meters, Granite's Antonio Dean won with a time of 50.92 seconds, with Donnie Miller of Highland fourth at 52.83 seconds, and DeAndre Brown of Collinsville fifth at 52.80 seconds.

In the 800 meters, William Doyle of Ft. Zumwalt West was the winner at 1:57.67, while third place went to Adin Roach of Highland at 2:03.71, and in fifth place was Travis Muskopf of the Maroons at 2:05.04.

In the hurdles races, Adones Smith of North Point won the 110 meters at 15.82 seconds, with Granite's Quentin Campbell fifth at 16.84 seconds, and Alphonso Fletcher of Alton sixth at 16.86 seconds. The 300 meters was won by Dylan Paul of the Grizzlies at 42.03 seconds, with Charles McAfoos of Alton second at 42.35 seconds.

In the relay races, starting with the 4x100 meters, North Point won at 42.73 seconds, with Madison third at 43.90 seconds, and West was fifth at 44.03 seconds, while in the 4x200 meters, the Grizzlies won at 1:29.75, with the Trojans second at 1:30.88, and the Redbirds fifth at 1:31.17. In the 4x400 meters, North Point won again, having a time of 3:26.08, with Alton third at 3:31.89, and Granite fourth at 3:33.92. In the 4x800 meters, the winners were the Jaguars, who came in at 8:20.95, with the Maroons second at 8:27.63, the Redbirds came in third at 8:48.05, the Panthers were fourth at 8:52.93, and the Bulldogs were fifth at 8:58.12.

In the field events, Isaiah Ford of Granite and Darren Henry of Jacksonville tied for first in the high jump, both clearing 1.98 meters, with Ford finishing first on the fewest misses rule. Dean was third, and Clayton Van Fossen of Highland was fifth, both clearing 1.80 meters, Dean placing third, and Van Fossen fifth on the fewest misses rule. In the long jump, Samuel Elliot-Barnes of Alton won with a distance of 5.87 meters, with Loyal Patterson of Collinsville finishing fourth, going 5.66 meters. while in the triple jump, Nathan Logan of North Point won with a leap of 12.98 meters, with Patterson second at 12.83 meters, third place going to Ford at 12.75 meters, and Jasiah Brown of Alton fourth at 12.65 meters.

The pole vault was won by Ayden Gratzl of the Kahoks, who went over at 3.96 meters, Colby Goetten of the Panthers going over at 3.05 meters to finish fifth.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

