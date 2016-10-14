GODFREY – Officer Blake Snyder will be remembered for being a caring, kind gentleman. Amanda Harris, who grew up with him and was also a member of the Alton High School Class of 2001 with Blake, has fond memories of that time of their youth, now 15 years ago.

Harris helped organize the Godfrey support of Blake on the roadways during the procession. She also was an organizer of the candlelight vigil held for Blake and his family earlier in the week.

“We were good friends in grade school and high school,” Harris said. “Because of Facebook, we stayed in contact with one another for the last 15 years. It is so emotional and tragic his life is lost at young a young age. But it is utterly amazing at the way the community has responded to the call. We called on the community to help us honor him and they did.”

Harris said if there were a way she could take the pain of Blake’s loss, she would do it.

“I did what I could do now to help,” she said. “I just wish there was more I could do. We wanted to show we appreciate what he did and what he died for. This is the first person in my life that I have known personally that was killed this way.”

Harris’ brother and her brother played sports together when they were young, she said.

“I remember playing on the playground with him in middle school,” she said. “I also remember taking a trip to Washington, D.C., and I became really close to his mom, Peggy. She was a nurse and she took good care of me and kept my mom in the loop on how I was doing. I adore Blake’s whole family.”

Harris said in high school, there was one person who always made her feel special; Blake.

“I was one of those kids who didn’t feel confident about myself and I kept my head down walking through the halls,” she said. “Blake would always make a point to say hi to me. Some of the other popular guys wouldn’t do that. But I will never forget that. He always made me feel like a friend.”

Harris said listening to stories about him playing soccer, it sounded as if he did the same thing on and off the field with other players, helping those who didn’t have his talent progress.

Harris encouraged people to keep giving to the Backstoppers fund established for Blake’s family. She said she was so pleased more than $100,000 had been raised. Donations are to be sent to Backstoppers through their website at http://backstoppers.org/.

“I hope Blake’s wife and child have a good life,” she said. “I hope they can somehow find peace in this horrible tragedy. We have a 2-year-old and I keep looking at him and I can’t imagine coming home and not having my husband there.”

From what she saw of Blake and his wife, Elizabeth, she said they were so in love.

“She is a zoo keeper and it was a perfect family with their son,” she said. “For somebody to take that away from her and her son, it would be easy to hate and feel anger toward this situation and the person who committed the crime. We want to turn it around and make some good come from it. I know in my heart that is what Blake would do.”

