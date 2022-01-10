FRONTENAC, Mo. - Senior forward Syd Harris led the way with 28 points as Edwardsville's girls' basketball team defeated St. Teresa's Academy of Kansas City 56-37 in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout held Saturday at St. Joe's in Frontenac, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

Harris got help from some of the younger players on the team as the Tigers are still without starters Elle Evans and Macy Silvey and key reserve Ashlyn Hauk.

Edwardsville led all the way throughout, with scores of 20-7, 28-14 and 41-21 after the first three quarters, with the Stars outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter 16-15.

Along with Harris' 28 points, the Tigers got seven points from freshman Zay Hoover, six points each from Gwen Anderson, Emma Garner and Ellie Neath and three points from Ella Cook.

Edwardsville is now 15-4 on the year and next play at Belleville West Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The game at home against Alton, set for Thursday night, is postponed, with the reschedule date yet to be announced. Their next home game is against Belleville Althoff Catholic on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

