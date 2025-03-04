OKAWVILLE — Harper Darr’s long-time dream of advancing to the state finals became a reality on Monday night, Dec. 3, 2025, as the Carrollton girls' basketball team secured a victory over Albion Edwards County. Darr contributed 11 points in the game, finishing as the Hawks' second-leading scorer leading scorer against the opponents.

The win marks a significant achievement for Darr, who expressed her excitement following the game. “I am so happy," she said, packed with emotion. "We have the best team; we are like sisters. Our student section and fans have followed us the whole season, and they are so great. We bleed green.”

Darr, who has been a member of the Carrollton team for four years, noted the importance of this moment for her and her teammates.

“I haven't done this in my whole four years, so it is so exciting,” she said. “Our motto all season has been advance to Normal. I haven't been to state since seventh and eighth grade; to get to do that means so much to me and the other girls. I have been playing with Lauren (Flowers) and Megan Camden since we were little girls, so this is truly a dream come true.”

The Hawks will now prepare for the upcoming state finals, continuing a season marked by teamwork and community support.

