

GODFREY - The upcoming Harmony Baptist Church Vacation Bible School in Godfrey has grown each year and for 2017 it is set from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 5-9.

Signups are being taken for the Vacation Bible School at the church located at 3014 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey or by calling (618) 466-2631.

“It’s a Vacation Bible School for children and we want to help the children learn some Bible lessons each day and we will also have fun activities, crafts and snacks,” Pastor Ralph Blake said. “The children who attended last year had a great time. We will also take up a special offering during the Vacation Bible School for buying Bibles for missionaries. This is just an outreach to the community and we are especially trying to help children first through sixth grade get to know the Bible better.”

The theme of the curriculum is “Operation Arctic: Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet.”

“That is just a theme to the curriculum being used explore the coolest book on planet - the Bible,” Pastor Blake said. “We are making a theme to tie things together for children every day of the Bible School. We will have polar bears and penguins involved in the arctic and those kind of places. It is a way for them to study the Bible and teach them the fact the Bible is a unique book that needs to be trusted, studied and a compass for life.”

The curriculum used at Harmony Baptist’s Vacation Bible School was purchased from Answers in Genesis Ministry in Kentucky.

Pastor Blake has been in Godfrey for the past 14 years and said he loves working with the people of the region. He has started a video series and hopes he can reach the public in that manner with a variety of messages. He said he is turning to the electronic media to reach the public because that is where everyone is tuned to today.

