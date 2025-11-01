Relive the 108th Alton Halloween Parade from Downtown Alton

ALTON - The 108th Alton Halloween Parade had a special musical float that brought fun to all.

Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co. took home second place for their float on Oct. 31, 2025. The float included a live band, made up of Mark, John and Wyatt Harman, playing while they traveled through the streets of downtown Alton. And while it was fun for them to share their music with the community, their real joy came from doing it together.

“Our family members all grew up playing together,” Mark explained. “As kids, we all played. Now, we don't play very often, but we sure enjoy when we do.

In addition to their experience in real estate, the Harman family is known for their music. They play an annual show at Lewis and Clark Community College, which always draws big crowds. Wyatt also plays in the band Volume Five.

While they don’t have the opportunity to play together as often as they used to, the three men expressed their excitement to share their music with the parade-goers. Brothers Mark and John and cousin Wyatt love coming together to perform, and they drew a lot of attention throughout the parade from attendees who loved their sound.

“We all like getting together and doing something fun,” Mark added. “With the real estate office, we’re always so busy, in and out. One person is there and one person is not there. Well, we all get together and do this, which is nice.”

