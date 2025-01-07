GODFREY - The 47th Annual Harman Family Bluegrass Show is slated for this weekend, and Mike Harman promises old-fashioned fun and toe-tapping tunes.

Hosted by the Harman Family Bluegrass Band, the show is a beloved January tradition for many people in the Riverbend region. This year’s performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Lewis and Clark Community College. Mike, the family’s patriarch, can’t wait to share music with the community for the 47th year in a row.

“People long for just the simple things in life, it seems like, more than the high-falootin’ stuff. That’s kind of what we are, simple, and we just hope that other people enjoy it,” he said. “There are several family bands in the bluegrass world and have been for a long time, but I don’t think any of them have been together for 47 years.”

The Harman Family Bluegrass Band is made up of Mike, his siblings, their spouses, and their children. Mike noted that their grandchildren have started to perform as well, and it’s fun to see how they progress every year.

On Saturday, the Harman Family Bluegrass Band will be joined by the acclaimed Cox Family from Cotton Valley, Louisiana. Mike and his wife Stacy are excited to welcome them to share their home and the stage.

Over the years, the Harman Family has branched out to different genres of music, from country and gospel to bluegrass and a few favorite showtunes. They even throw in a rock song every now and then, which is especially fun for Mike as a former 1970s teenager. Mike teased some new material this year that audiences can look forward to.

But the core of the show has remained the same for 47 years. They always sell out the Lewis and Clark venue, and the audience loves their classic music and hometown feel.

“Perseverance pays off,” Mike said. “Stay with something good and clean, and if you enjoy it, do it for other people and see if they will, too. That’s been our goal, and evidently, it’s worked for me.”

Tickets to the 47th Annual Harman Family Bluegrass Show cost $20 and can be purchased by calling 618-420-2532 or 618-278-4422. You can also buy tickets at the door, but Mike encourages reserving your spot as soon as possible to ensure your seat. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

As the family prepares for their show, they can't wait to welcome old friends and new faces to Lewis and Clark on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. They hope you enjoy listening to the music as much as they love performing it.

“I’ve been excited for 47 years,” Mike added. “I enjoy watching people smile. That makes our show worthwhile. We get our fun out of it just watching people enjoy. That’s our main goal.”

Visit their official website at HarmansBluegrass.com for more information about the Harman Family Bluegrass Band. To learn more about the show, click here.

