STAUNTON - Mary Harkins again led the way for Father McGivney Catholic with 14 points, while Sami Oller added 11 points as the Griffins defeated Staunton for the second time in four days 44-35 to start the 2023 portion of the schedule Monday night at Staunton's gym.

The Griffins had won over the Bulldogs 44-39 in a very close and tight final of the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest tournament back on Dec. 29 and in Monday's rematch, took control in the fourth quarter to go on to their win.

Staunton took an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but McGivney came back to go ahead 20-14 at halftime. The Bulldogs rallied to cut the lead to 25-23 after the third quarter, but the Griffins outscored Staunton 19-12 in the final quarter to pull away to the win.

To go along with Harkins' 14 points and Oller's 11, Alexis Bond came up with six points for McGivney, with Devin Ellis scoring four points, Emily Johnson came up with three points and Sophia Ivnik, Claire Stanhaus and Izzie Venarsky all had two points each. The Bulldogs' statistics were not available.

The Griffins are now 15-2 on the season and continue their four-game road trip Thursday at Waterloo Gibault Catholic Thursday night at 7:45 p.m., then play in back-to-back Gateway Metro Conference games, starting at COR next Monday night, then play at Metro-East Lutheran Jan. 12, both games starting at 7:30 p.m., then return home Jan. 14 against Piasa Southwestern in a 2:30 p.m. start.

The Bulldogs are now 12-4 and play a South Central Conference match-up at Greenville Thursday, then play at Maryville Christian Friday night, both games starting at 7:30 p.m., then are home to Auburn Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

