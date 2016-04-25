EDWARDSVILLE - Danielle Bohannon has had an excellent career in track and cross country in high school but she is now going to take it to the next level at Missouri State University.

Bohannon said she not only will receive an athletic scholarship, but she also picked the school because of its strong business program, which is nationally ranked.

“It is a great school in the first place and to get to run track and cross country is sort of icing on the cake,” she said. “I got a good vibe from the coach Fife (Jordan) at Missouri State. He is a lot like my coach now, Dustin Davis. It was really comforting and the girls were all very welcoming. There were a lot of similarities to our training.”

Bohannon is a top-notch 800-meter runner, with exceptional speed. She posted a best of 2:21 last year and hopes to be a member of the 3,200-meter team that makes a state appearance again this season.

The Edwardsville runner says it is “a huge relief” making the decision to commit to a school.

“It was difficult to pick one, but once you pick one you know why you picked it,” she said. “It is an honor and pleasure to be able to continue at the next level and be wanted by a great school.”

Danielle said her parents inspired her to consider the business degree as they are the owner of Chava’s, a Mexican restaurant in Edwardsville, a very successful venue.

Bohannon said she has learned a lot being a member of the Tiger cross country and track teams all these years.

“It has taught me about camaraderie, discipline and respect for other people,” Bohannon said of the main things she has learned from being a member of the EHS athletic teams.

