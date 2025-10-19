WOOD RIVER — Roxana’s boys cross country team claimed the Cahokia Conference Boys Cross Country Championship at Belk Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, scoring 44 points to secure first place. Freeburg finished second with 62 points, followed by Sparta in third with 115 points.

The three-mile race saw Mark Rozhon of Freeburg take first place with a time of 15 minutes, 15.80 seconds. Anthony Hardin of Roxana finished closely behind in second place at 15:17.40, while Robby Shober of Salem placed third with a time of 15:43.70.

Other top finishers included Hunter Malan of Salem in fifth place at 15:53.80, Easton Johnson of Roxana in sixth at 16:01.90, and Noah Crump of Roxana in 10th with a time of 16:19.90. Roxana also had strong showings from Peyton Pride, who placed 14th (16:46.60), and Rylan Busby, who finished 17th (16:51.30).

The team standings continued with Salem in fourth (123 points), Okawville fifth (148), Dupo sixth (154), Breese Central seventh (155), Trenton-Wesclin eighth (188), Steeleville ninth (203), and Lebanon tenth (243).

Jordan Akileh of Roxana finished 45th with a time of 18:26.70, and Noah Willeford of East Alton-Wood River placed 51st at 18:44.30. The championship highlighted the competitive depth of the conference as Roxana secured the team title on its home course.

