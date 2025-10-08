EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Brooke Parker advocates for others.

For her accomplishments, Brooke Parker is a Fischer Lumber Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Parker, a senior, has played basketball for the past four years. It’s difficult to balance academics and athletics, but she works hard to do so. She has maintained her spot on the high honor roll throughout her high school career.

Parker was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She volunteers regularly with the Big Sisters program. She is also a member of Oilers SHINE.

As a natural leader, it was a no-brainer to join the Student Council and become a senior mentor. Parker also serves as the student representative on the district school board. It’s important to her to represent, support and advocate for her classmates.

Her hard work has not gone unnoticed. Parker has achieved the Top Oiler Award and Service Over Self Award. She has received Renaissance every semester. She was also chosen to read the school announcements every morning.

When she’s not busy with school, she works a part-time job, listens to music, reads, and spends time with her loved ones. Parker has big plans for after graduation, and her teachers and loved ones will be cheering her on.

“I am planning on going to college to get my master's in business administration,” Parker shared, adding, “Be the change you wish to see in the world. Always stay kind, positive, and keep striving to make a difference."

Congratulations to Brooke for this recognition from Fischer Lumber and East Alton-Wood River High School!

