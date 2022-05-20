ALTON - Alton Redbirds' speedster Renee Raglin is a bonafide competitor in every sport and in the academic realm.

Raglin’s hard work paid off Friday when she advanced to the finals of the IHSA Class 3A Girls State Track and Field 100 meters race with a time of 11.81. She qualified in fourth position for Saturday’s finals. Rachel Robins of Chicago Whitney Young recorded an 11.55 for the top time, followed by Katelyn Lehnen of Chatham (11.64), and Alexandria Edison with a time of 11.71. The 100-meter race is one of the most competitive events at the IHSA State Girls Track and Field Meet.

Raglin is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. Both Redbirds’ head girls track and field coach Jaida Moore and Deserea Howard have worked extensively with Raglin in her process to state.

Raglin has been a three-sports star in volleyball, basketball and now track for the Redbirds. Coach Moore said Renee is “a great young lady overall.”

“She has performed with great determination and her goal has been to get here,” she said of her state finals bid in the 100 meters. It is good to see her excel.”

