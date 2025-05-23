CHARLESTON — Milla LeGette, a discus thrower from East Alton-Wood River High School, secured a spot in the finals of the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 23, 2025, with a throw measuring 36.11 meters (118 feet, 5 inches) during the preliminaries.

LeGette’s performance placed her ninth overall, allowing her to advance to the final round scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.

LeGette today is recognized as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers. She expressed satisfaction with her achievement on Friday in an interview afterward.

“I was planning to throw at least 118 feet in the discus,” she said after the prelims. “I actually did throw it, and now I get to throw more on Saturday. My goal is to try my best and see where I am at. At least I made it this far.”

LeGette described advancing to the final day as a moment of pride and anticipation for the competition ahead.

The state track and field meet brings together top girls and boys high school athletes from across Illinois to compete for championship titles in various track and field events.

