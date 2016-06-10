HIGHLAND - Hard Road Theatre Productions in association with the Highland Arts Council and sponsored by Bradford National Bank, invite you to join them in an evening of magic and enchantment as they present DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Adapted from a French fairy tale and based upon the Disney movie and stage show of the same name, DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND BEAST JR. is a fantastic adaptation of a story of transformation and tolerance. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEST JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, including “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast”. The show also features new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice that were written for the Broadway stage show.

Directed by Gentry Nessel, the cast for DISNEY’ BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. includes over fifty students from several different communities including Highland, Greenville, Troy, Marine, St. Jacob, Hillsboro, and Collinsville. Performances for DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. are June 23-25th at 7:00 p.m. and on June 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Elementary Auditorium, located at 1800 Lindenthal Ave., Highland, IL. Tickets are $10.

Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing the greater Highland area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions. For more information about DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. or Hard Road Theatre visit the Hard Road website at www.hardroad.org, send an email to tom@hoardroad.org, or call 618-409-6286.

