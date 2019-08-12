GODFREY - The Happy Hour Barber Stop is a traditional style barbershop geared towards exceptional customer service, great haircuts and a variety of hair/mustache/beard products.

Happy Hour Barber Stop offers haircuts, beard trims, eyebrow waxes along with products for mustache and beard upkeep. There’s a comfortable waiting area inside and outside with complimentary drinks, along with relaxing seating and even old-school arcade systems. Like a traditional barbershop, they concentrate mostly on men’s cuts but are proficient in women’s also. For small children, Happy Hour Barber Shop has a unique child’s barber chair along with a train table to keep them busy while waiting.



Happy Hour Barber Shop opened on Dec. 1, 2019, at 4619 North Alby in Godfrey.

Happy Hour owner Claudia Espinoza said: "I have worked in a barbershop for 18 years, perfecting my trade, before following my dream and opening my own shop. Although I specialize in men's haircuts, I am also experienced to cut women's hair and have the patience to cut children’s hair. Besides me, I have hired two experienced stylists to also assist in keeping the wait down."



Happy Hour Barber Stop is open Tuesday, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. walk-ins only. For more information, you can visit them on Facebook at HappyHourBarberstop.

