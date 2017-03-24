Happy Birthday, Miss Eunice! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Donna Jacobs, Susie Bechtold and Kathleen Turner of the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop gather around a birthday cake for Eunice Smith, who was born March 23, 1875. Article continues after sponsor message The AMH gift shop celebrated Miss Eunice's birthday with the cake and 30 percent off many items on display in the atrium of Miss Eunice's Hat Box. Eunice Smith, who died in 1955, donated the land upon which Alton Memorial was built in the 1930s. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending