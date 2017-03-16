EDWARDSVILLE – Hansen Meat Co. recently announced it is opening a third location at 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

Ryan Hansen, who will be one of the owners of the new location, said Hansen's will be part of the University Pointe shopping plaza in Edwardsville. The structure houses several local restaurants and shops like Wang Gang, Los Tres Amigos, Heroic Adventures, Bella Milano and The Cup.

“We are really excited about it and it has a great point of access with parking to grab orders,” Hansen said. “This will be our third Hansen retail meat location. The first one is in Jerseyville connected to our packing processing plant and the other is in Alton next to Old Bakery Beer.

"We have been looking at the Edwardsville market for a long time. The growth in that area has been huge over the last 10 years. It is a hot spot for business and we look for people to be excited about it.”

Hansen said some renovations and reconfiguration of walls will begin soon. He hopes the location is open sometime in May before Memorial Day, although an exact date is not yet set. The time of opening will be dependent on renovations Hansen Meat Co. is making to its new building.

The new location will feature a 24-foot-long butcher/deli case for fresh meats, Hansen said.

Ryan Hansen, his sister Beth Arrowsmith, and Andrew Bagley will partner in the meat business in Edwardsville.

More information to come as this story develops...

