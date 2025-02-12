TROY - Hannah Schlemer is leading a fundraising effort to support the ongoing needs of 6-year-old Ace Waldeck, of Troy, who faces numerous health challenges due to complications from a premature birth. The campaign aims to raise funds for essential items not covered by insurance, including a ramp, a lift, and an accessible van.

Ace was born prematurely and, at just 11 days old, suffered a bilateral hemorrhagic stroke that left him quadriplegic and nearly blind. He also lives with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy, and in 2022, he developed a blood clot that damaged one of his kidneys, leaving him with only one functioning kidney.

Despite his challenges, Ace is described as a happy boy with a vibrant spirit, Schlemer said.

"He enjoys listening to books and music, watching shows, and engaging with his siblings," she said. "He's an old soul," noting his ability to communicate discomfort despite being nonverbal.

Schlemer expressed gratitude to the community for their generosity in providing Ace with a P Pod chair for Christmas, which has significantly improved his comfort. However, she said the family continues to face substantial needs, as their home and van are not accessible.

"There are endless needs not covered by insurance," Schlemer said.

She added that the fundraiser seeks to address these ongoing requirements and improve Ace's quality of life. Donations are being accepted to help provide the necessary equipment and modifications for his care.

Hannah Schlemer is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Briana Waldeck.

See the GoFundMe by clicking here:https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-special-seat-for-a-special-boy

