CARROLLTON - Star Carrollton athlete, Hannah Krumwiede signed her letter-of-intent to Illinois College in Jacksonville to play basketball and softball.

"It feels awesome. I'm really excited to go next year and get some new coaches and teammates and start all over again and have some more fun," Krumwiede said. "I'm very excited, and everything that I've done here is helped me get to where I am now. So it's just a great experience to be able to play at an upper level."

Initially, Krumwiede wanted to find a university that was farther away from home. Ultimately, Illinois College, with what they had to offer was the ideal place for her liking.

"When I first started looking at colleges I wanted to be somewhere a little farther, but after going there and visiting, I couldn't pass it up," Krumwiede said. "It's such a nice college and people I know that are there and also new people. It just kind of felt perfect. So I decided to go there. My dad and my brother both went there. So it's pretty cool to be able to follow in their footsteps and have the same experience at the same college that they did."

Krumwiede perhaps could go down as one of the better athletes in Carrollton history.

She finished her basketball career as the second leading scorer in Lady Hawks history with 1,656 points. In softball, she is a four-year varsity starter with a career .319 batting average and has obtained 130 hits in 120 games played. She also was four-year lettermen in volleyball.

Even though Jacksonville roughly a 45-minute drive from Carrollton, but like always when seniors graduate, it won't be the same again. Krumwiede is equally excited to see what her future holds at the college level.

"My friends know we're all going in our own direction now and the ones I'm close to, we'll still find ways to hang out and stuff, but it's definitely going to be hard to leave my friends," Krumwiede said. "It's scary and sad. Playing my last [home softball] game, there's a little sad and obviously basketball. It's starting to hit me a little bit, but I get the chance to play some more, so that's even more exciting."

