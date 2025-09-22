Hannah Elise Wittman and Samuel Kenneth Loy Announce Engagement
The couple shared their engagement news following a romantic proposal in Cabo San Lucas, marking a new chapter in their lives together.
GODFREY - Hannah Elise Wittman and Samuel Kenneth Loy announced their engagement on November 30, 2024, following a proposal in Cabo San Lucas. Wittman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Damone Wittman of Godfrey, Illinois, while Loy is the son of Mr. Kenneth Loy and Mrs. Julie Loy of Medora, Illinois.
Miss Wittman holds a Master’s Degree from Maryville University and works as a speech-language pathologist with the Southwestern School District in Piasa, Illinois. Mr. Loy earned his Master’s Degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University and is a partner at Loy, Miller, Talley in Alton, Illinois.
The couple plans to marry on June 13, 2026, in Brighton, Illinois. For more information, contact Michelle Wittman.
