EDWARDSVILLE - One of last year’s big sports stories comes full circle at 4 p.m this Thursday when four-time state tennis qualifier Hannah Colbert signs her letter of intent to play college tennis at Augustana College.

Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe works with each of the players to prepare them best he can for each post-season and always with the hope of obtaining a college scholarship. This Thursday afternoon will be a time to celebrate Colbert's great contributions to Edwardsville's girls' tennis over the last four years.

Colbert and her doubles teammate Alyssa Wise advanced to the IHSA State Class 2A Girls State Tourney and Chloe Koons advanced in singles. Koons won the sectional singles title and Colbert-Wise combined to capture the sectional doubles championship.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers’ Zoe Byron won a critical match at the sectional to help capture the team title, Coach Lipe said. Byron is back for this fall and should be a force to be reckoned with another year of experience.

“I was incredibly proud of the girls who qualified for state and the three who played at sectional who didn’t,” Coach Lipe said. “Zoe was emotional when she finished because she cares so much. The Earnhardt twins also have bright futures and played really well at sectional.”

“Our kids improved a lot last season and hung together and it was a very happy season,” Coach Lipe said. “We play a world-class schedule all season long to prepare ourselves for state; it is not a secret. We play the best competition we can find.”

“Hannah Colbert was a strong leader on this past year’s team and Chloe Koons is also a terrific leader,” Coach Lipe added. “We are looking forward to Zoe’s leadership next season, along with Chloe.”

More like this: