ALTON - If you don't watch closely, our newest Remarkable Redbird could run right by. Junior Hank McClaine has been running for the Alton School District since the sixth grade. Hank has been a headliner for the Redbird cross-country and track team. He was the winner of the Alton Invitational Cross Country meet earlier this year, which had about 40 runners.

Hank is the Art Farhner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Hank is a runner that likes to start fast and with about a half mile to go, he likes to have someone push him along for the rest of each race, which seems to be working, as Hank has placed in the top three in all starts through the Alton Invitational. During the spring track season, you can also expect to see Hank at or near the top of the runners in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. Hank will be looking to better his time in the 1600 meter (the mile) of 4.39.

Hank has mentioned that he would like to continue running at the college level and gives a lot of credit to his brother and former track star at Alton High, Simon McClaine, for instilling such a competitive mindset. Hank said that Simon really helped push him to work out and to have better performance in running. Hank is also a solid Alton High student.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hank shared that Simon was a state finalist in the 300-meter low hurdles during his senior year and he currently runs track for Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Hank added that his brother has introduced him to a number of his teammates at SIU-E and he has learned things from just watching them.

Outside of running, Hank also carries a GPA of 3.6 and has an off-season job that he really enjoys in doing handy work.

Hank works for a local homebuilder and has installed floors in new homes. He has learned a lot about construction and customer service in this role.

See the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Facebook page by clicking here.

More like this: