BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School has welcomed Dan Cichlar as its new Career & Technical Education teacher for the 2024-2025 school year.

Cichlar will lead the Construction, DIY, and Introduction to Technology & Engineering classes, bringing real-world experience and a hands-on teaching approach to the curriculum.

Civic Memorial announced Cichlar’s appointment recently, highlighting his role in providing students with practical skills and opportunities to explore careers in trades and technology.

“I am inspired to help students discover their potential, take pride in craftsmanship, and build a foundation for a meaningful and successful future,” Cichlar said.

School officials expressed enthusiasm about Cichlar joining the team.

"His real-world knowledge and hands-on approach will give students exciting opportunities to learn practical skills and explore future careers in the trades and technology," CM officials said. "We’re thrilled to have him join the Civic Memorial team — welcome aboard, Mr. Cichlar! Let’s build something great together!"

The addition of Cichlar is part of Civic Memorial’s ongoing commitment to expanding Career & Technical Education offerings and preparing students for diverse professional paths.



