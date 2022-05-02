EDWARDSVILLE - Buff City Soap – a rapidly growing retail franchise known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily – is opening this Thursday in Edwardsville.

The new Makery will be located at 2328 Troy Road by Target and is slated to open Thursday, May 5. The first 50 people who visit the new store each day Thursday, May 5 – Sunday, May 8 will receive free soap for a year.

Customers can also enjoy in-store specials all weekend such as 20% off an entire purchase or buy one Laundry Soap, get a second container 50% off.

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Edwardsville community,” said Brittany Peterman, Director of Operations. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes.”

Each Buff City Soap store offers over 30 signature scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap.

Article continues after sponsor message

The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at in-store Makeries so guests can experience the entire soapmaking process. “Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” stated Peterman. “All of our products are handmade with plant-based ingredients and free of harsh chemicals so you can feel good about what you're putting on your skin.”

The Buff City Soap franchise owns nearby Missouri stores in Kirkwood, Chesterfield, St. Charles, and Arnold with plans to open an additional Illinois location in Quincy this summer.

For Opening Weekend only, the Edwardsville store hours will be Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

About Buff City Soap Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 20+ states and 150+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling, and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings.

For more information visit:www.buffcitysoap.com.

More like this: