

TROY/ROXANA - Hand Up Housing Launches 2025 Tiny Build Partnership with Local High Schools to Empower Students and Support Homeless RecoveryHand Up Housing of Madison County, is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 Tiny Build Partnership with Local High Schools, a hands-on initiative designed to equip high school students with valuable construction skills while directly contributing to the fight against street homelessness.

The partnership is currently active at Southwestern High School, Roxana High School, and Triad High School, where students are engaged in classroom learning and preparing for hands-on training. Alton High School will soon join them as materials arrive, further expanding the program’s reach.

Under the guidance of experienced construction teachers, students will construct a tiny shelter from the ground up. These shelters will be a part of our future plans for the Riverbend Bridge Community, a 24/7 navigation facility that provides transitional support for individuals in the first 30 to 90 days of recovery and renewal.

By integrating education with community service, the Tiny Build Partnership with Local High Schools empowers students with trade skills that open doors to future careers while reinforcing the values of service, teamwork, and compassion.

“This initiative not only teaches students practical construction skills but also instills a sense of responsibility and community engagement,” said Madalyn Bugger, Director of Finance & Marketing. “Each home built represents a step forward in addressing street homelessness in our region.”

Hand Up Housing invites the community to follow the progress of the Tiny Build Partnership with Local High Schools and support the mission to create lasting change—one home at a time. For more information or to support Hand Up Housing, visit HandUpHousing.org.

About Hand Up Housing Hand Up Housing is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for street homelessness in Madison County. Inspired by models like the Community First Village in Austin, Texas, Hand Up Housing focuses on long-term solutions, including transitional housing, workforce development, and comprehensive support services.

